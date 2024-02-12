Takara Tomy Announces New President Akio Tomiyama

Executive Vice President assumes new role on June 26

Image via Takara Tomy's website © TOMY Company LTD

Toymaker Takara Tomy announced on February 6 that Executive Vice President Akio Tomiyama will take over as President and COO of the company on June 26.

The current President Kazuhiro Kojima will become Chairman of the Board and CEO of the company. Tomiyama's father, Kantaro Tomiyama , previously held these titles and will now assume the role of Honorary Chairman.

Major subsidiary Tomy Arts will also see Hiroyuki Usami step down as President and Representative Director. Director Toshihisa Kondo will become President and Representative Director on April 1.

The company stated the changes are part of a management restructuring for the new fiscal year, which also marks the company's 100th year anniversary.

Takara Tomy is the company behind numerous toy lines with anime adaptations such as the Shinkalion anime and the Beyblade X anime, which premiered on October 6.