Post-Apocalyptic Manga Night of the Living Cat Gets TV Anime in 2025

Mag Garden revealed on Thursday, February 22 (unofficially known as Cat Day in Japan due to a wordplay) that Hawkman and Mecha-Roots ' Night of the Living Cat (also written as Nyaight of the Living Cat ) manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation in 2025. The anime's official website is streaming a teaser trailer for the anime.

Image via Amazon © Hawkman, Mecha-Roots, Mag Garden, Seven Seas

A virus spreads across the world, transforming all humankind into wild, slavering, furry beasts: cats, to be precise. Those few survivors who remain human take refuge in the dark corners of the earth as they fight back against the feline horde. Kunagi, a man with no memory of his past yet a deep knowledge of cats, struggles to hold on with only his wits and a will to survive. Yet the virus transmits merely through cuddles, and Kunagi finds kitties so hard to resist! Is his willpower strong enough to withstand this hair-raising cat-tastrophe?

is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

The manga debuted in Mag Garden 's Comic Garden in October 2020. The manga's fifth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on February 22. Seven Seas Entertainment shipped the manga's third volume in October 2023, and will ship the fourth volume on June 11.