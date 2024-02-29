Brave Bang Bravern! Original TV Anime Reveals 3 More Cast Members

The official website for Cygames , Cygames Pictures , and Masami Ōbari 's Brave Bang Bravern! ( Yūki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern ) original television anime revealed on Thursday three more cast members who appear in the eighth episode:

Atsuko Tanaka as Kunus

Hikaru Midorikawa as Vanitas

Chafūrin as Pessimism

The website also shared a visual from Yona of the Dawn series creator Mizuho Kusanagi following the eighth episode:

The anime debuted on January 11. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, starting with the first two episodes on January 18.

The anime centers on Lewis Smith and Isami Ao. Lewis is a pilot for the U.S. armed forces who pilots the armored humanoid weapon Titanostride. In the midst of battle, he meets Isami Ao, the ace pilot for Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force.

The anime stars:

Obari ( Gravion , Gravion Zwei , Angel Blade , Battle Arena Toshinden ) is directing the original robot series at anime studio Cygames Pictures ( Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 , Princess Connect! Re:Dive ). Keigo Koyanagi ( The Rising of The Shield Hero ) is handling the series composition. Kōichi Motomura ( Yotsunoha ) is designing the characters based on original designs by Kamokamen ( Wasureenu Majo no Monogatari ). MORUGA and Mizuki Sakura are mechanical designers. Kenji Teraoka is the production designer.

Kenichi Suzumura (Bravern) is performing the opening theme song "Ba-Bang to Suisan! Bang Bravern." The stars Suzuki (Isami Ao) and Azakami (Lewis Smith) are performing the ending theme song "Sōen no Shōzō."