News
Brave Bang Bravern! Original TV Anime Reveals 3 More Cast Members

posted on by Alex Mateo
Series casts Atsuko Tanaka as Kunus, Hikaru Midorikawa as Vanitas, Chafūrin as Pessimism

The official website for Cygames, Cygames Pictures, and Masami Ōbari's Brave Bang Bravern! (Yūki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern) original television anime revealed on Thursday three more cast members who appear in the eighth episode:

Atsuko Tanaka as Kunus
bravern-kunus.png
Image via Brave Bang Bravern! anime's website
© 「勇気爆発バーンブレイバーン」製作委員会
Hikaru Midorikawa as Vanitas
bravern-vanitas.png
Image via Brave Bang Bravern! anime's website
© 「勇気爆発バーンブレイバーン」製作委員会
Chafūrin as Pessimism
bravern-pessimism.png
Image via Brave Bang Bravern! anime's website
© 「勇気爆発バーンブレイバーン」製作委員会

The website also shared a visual from Yona of the Dawn series creator Mizuho Kusanagi following the eighth episode:

bravern-mizuho.png
Image via Brave Bang Bravern! anime's website
© 「勇気爆発バーンブレイバーン」製作委員会

bang-brave-bangbravern.png
Image via Brave Bang Bravern! anime's website
© 「勇気爆発バーンブレイバーン」製作委員会

The anime debuted on January 11. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, starting with the first two episodes on January 18.

The anime centers on Lewis Smith and Isami Ao. Lewis is a pilot for the U.S. armed forces who pilots the armored humanoid weapon Titanostride. In the midst of battle, he meets Isami Ao, the ace pilot for Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force.

The anime stars:

Obari (Gravion, Gravion Zwei, Angel Blade, Battle Arena Toshinden) is directing the original robot series at anime studio Cygames Pictures (Blade Runner: Black Out 2022, Princess Connect! Re:Dive). Keigo Koyanagi (The Rising of The Shield Hero) is handling the series composition. Kōichi Motomura (Yotsunoha) is designing the characters based on original designs by Kamokamen (Wasureenu Majo no Monogatari). MORUGA and Mizuki Sakura are mechanical designers. Kenji Teraoka is the production designer.

Kenichi Suzumura (Bravern) is performing the opening theme song "Ba-Bang to Suisan! Bang Bravern." The stars Suzuki (Isami Ao) and Azakami (Lewis Smith) are performing the ending theme song "Sōen no Shōzō."

Sources: Brave Bang Bravern! anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web

