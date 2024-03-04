Seiyū Radio no Ura Omote Anime Reveals More Staff, Visual, April 10 Debut

The official website for the television anime of writer Kō Nigatsu and illustrator Sabamizore 's Seiyū Radio no Ura Omote (The Two Sides of Voice Actor Radio) light novel series revealed on Monday that the anime will debut on April 10. The site also revealed a new key visual and additional staff.

Image via Seiyū Radio no Ura Omote anime's website ©2023 二月公/KADOKAWA/声優ラジオのウラオモテ製作委員会

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and AT-X on April 10, and on BS NTV on April 13.

The newly revealed staff includes:

©2023 二月公/KADOKAWA/声優ラジオのウラオモテ製作委員会

The anime stars:

Miku Itō also performs the opening theme song "Now On Air."

Hideki Tachibana ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , Chaos Dragon ) is directing the anime at CONNECT , and Shoko Takimoto ( ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? , Chaos Dragon , Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , Girlfriend, Girlfriend ) is supervising the series scripts.

The story follows Yūhi and Yasumi, who are both voice actresses that attend the same high school and are in the same class. They host a radio program together. However, Yasumi is really Yumiko the gyaru (gal) in real life, while Yūhi is actually Chika the quiet girl. They are diametrically opposed in appearance and personality, and they get into fights when they are not on air.

Nogatsu and Sabamizore launched the ongoing novel series in February 2020. Umemi Makimoto launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in March 2020, and ended it in July 2021. The third and final compiled book volume shipped in September 2021.

Sources: Seiyū Radio no Ura Omote anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.