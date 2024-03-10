News
Oblivion Battery Baseball TV Anime's Main Promo Video Previews Opening Song, Reveals April 9 Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kadokawa started streaming the main promotional video for the television anime of Eko Mikawa's Oblivion Battery (Bōkyaku Battery) baseball manga on Sunday. The video previews the opening theme song "Lilac" by Mrs. Green Apple, and reveals the anime's April 9 premiere.
The anime will premiere on April 9 on the TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, TV Hokkaido, and TV Q Kyuushuu at 24:00 JST (effectively, April 10 at 12 midnight JST). The anime will then air on AT-X on April 12. The anime will also stream on Amazon Prime Video in Japan.
The anime's staff also released downloadable mini character illustrations for all nine characters:
The anime is also doing a collaboration with six Pacific League Pro-Baseball teams, which includes events and special collaboration merchandise items.The baseball manga follows Haruka, a strong pitcher praised as perfect, and Kei, a skilled catcher known as the "General" who has lost his memory due to amnesia. The talented pair were hard to defeat in junior high, and they crushed other players' dreams. They both enroll in the no-name Kotesashi High School in Tokyo, where they encounter other baseball players who had quit after losing to Haruka and Kei.
The anime stars:
- Toshiki Masuda as Haruka Kiyomine
- Mamoru Miyano as Kei Kaname
- Yōhei Azakami as Aoi Todo
- Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shunpei Chihaya
- Yūki Kaji as Taro Yamada
- Yoshitaka Yamaya as Kazuki Tsuchiya
- Takeo Ōtsuka as Eiichiro Kokuto
- Mark Ishii as Hironobu Makita
- Kengo Kawanishi as Shuto Kirishima
Eijuu Takashima is in charge of match production. Makoto Nakazono (episode director for Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, SSSS.Gridman) is directing the anime at MAPPA. Michiko Yokote (The Dreaming Boy Is a Realist, Handa-kun) is in charge of the series scripts, Takeshi Iida (animation director for Flip Flappers, Triage X) is the assistant director, and Hitomi Hasegawa (Dance Dance Danseur) is designing the characters. Rock band Macaroni Enpitsu will perform the ending theme song "Wasurena Uta."
Other staff includes:
- Action Animation Directors: Junpei Tatenaka, Masahiro Tokumaru
- Art Director: Yuki Funagakure
- Color Key Artist: Naomi Nakano
- Compositing Director of Photography: Yūki Kawashita
- 3D Director: Kōhei Ogawa
- Editing: Masato Yoshitake
- Music: Tomoki Kikuya, Hiroko Yamasaki
- Sound Director: Yasushi Nagura
- Sound Effects: Takuya Hasegawa
Bōkyaku Battery launched on the Shonen Jump+ website in April 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 17th volume on January 4.
The manga inspired an event anime adaptation by MAPPA in October 2020 as part of "Jump Special Anime Festa 2020." Miyano also played Kei in the event anime.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.