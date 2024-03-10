Oblivion Battery Baseball TV Anime's Main Promo Video Previews Opening Song, Reveals April 9 Debut

Mini-character illustrations, Pacific League collaboration also revealed

Kadokawa started streaming the main promotional video for the television anime of Eko Mikawa 's Oblivion Battery ( Bōkyaku Battery ) baseball manga on Sunday. The video previews the opening theme song "Lilac" by Mrs. Green Apple , and reveals the anime's April 9 premiere.

The anime will premiere on April 9 on the TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TV Q Kyuushuu at 24:00 JST (effectively, April 10 at 12 midnight JST). The anime will then air on AT-X on April 12. The anime will also stream on Amazon Prime Video in Japan.

The anime's staff also released downloadable mini character illustrations for all nine characters:

The anime is also doing a collaboration with six Pacific League Pro-Baseball teams, which includes events and special collaboration merchandise items.

The baseball manga follows Haruka, a strong pitcher praised as perfect, and Kei, a skilled catcher known as the "General" who has lost his memory due to amnesia. The talented pair were hard to defeat in junior high, and they crushed other players' dreams. They both enroll in the no-name Kotesashi High School in Tokyo, where they encounter other baseball players who had quit after losing to Haruka and Kei.

The anime stars:

Eijuu Takashima is in charge of match production. Makoto Nakazono (episode director for Chainsaw Man , Jujutsu Kaisen , SSSS.Gridman ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Michiko Yokote ( The Dreaming Boy Is a Realist , Handa-kun ) is in charge of the series scripts, Takeshi Iida (animation director for Flip Flappers , Triage X ) is the assistant director, and Hitomi Hasegawa ( Dance Dance Danseur ) is designing the characters. Rock band Macaroni Enpitsu will perform the ending theme song "Wasurena Uta."

Other staff includes:

Bōkyaku Battery launched on the Shonen Jump+ website in April 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 17th volume on January 4.

The manga inspired an event anime adaptation by MAPPA in October 2020 as part of "Jump Special Anime Festa 2020." Miyano also played Kei in the event anime.

