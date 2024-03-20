Cyborg 009 Manga Gets 1st Stage Play

Show runs at Tokyo's Nippon Seinen-kan Hall on May 18-26

Shōtarō Ishinomori 's classic science-fiction hero manga Cyborg 009 is getting a stage play adaptation for the first time at Tokyo's Nippon Seinen -kan Hall from May 18-26.

Image via Cyborg 009 stage play's Twitter

The cast includes:

Hiroki Nanami as 009/Joe Shimamura

as 009/Joe Shimamura Shunichi Takahashi as 002/Jet Link, Joe's ally

Minori Otoha as 003/Françoise Arnoul

Masamichi Satonaka as 004/Albert Heinrich

Haruto Sakuraba as 005/Geronimo Jr.

Toshiya Sakai as 006/Chang Changku

Kazuma Kawahara as 007/Great Britain

Toyotaka as 008/Pyunma

The cast for the members of the Black Ghost faction are:

Ryo Takizawa as 0010/Plus, as well as Shiki

as 0010/Plus, as well as Shiki Rita Aizawa as 0010/Minus, as well as Riku

Hiroo Ohtaka as Isaac Gilmore, the creator of Cyborg 009

HILOMU, Dolton, KIMUTAKU, KENTA, GeN, Katoh Takahiko, and Ryota Kamiya as Black Ghost soldiers

Gō Ueki will direct the show, and Shinjirou Kameda will pen the script.

Image via Amazon Japan

Shōtarō Ishinomori

Cyborg 009

'smanga inspired television anime series in 1968, 1979, and 2001 and films in 1966, 1967, and 1980. More recently, the manga inspired themovie in 2012 and themovie in 2016. The manga also inspired a crossover original video anime (OVA) within 2015.

The story follows a global organization known as Black Ghost, which seeks to lock the world into eternal war. Black Ghost captures nine men and women and turns them into cyborg soldiers, but the cyborgs rebel and fight against Black Ghost.

Kyoichi Nanatsuki and artist Masato Hayase ended the 8 Man vs Cyborg 009 manga in 2023.

Tsuguo Okazaki launched the Cyborg 009 Bgooparts Delete manga based on Ishinomori's original series in July 2019, and the manga ended in September.

Kazumasa Hirai and Jiro Kuwata 's 1963 8 Man manga inspired a television anime the same year. The 8 Man After original video anime debuted in 1993.