MAPPA Reveals ZENSHU. Original TV Anime

This week, Jean-Karlo morns the loss of artist Mutsumi Inomata and takes a look at her contributions to gaming. Also in the news, there's a new Fatal Fury on the way as well as new title Mega Man Battle Network fans are sure to enjoy.

― Welcome back, everyone! As you read this, Dragon's Dogma 2 is already out and folks are likely going nuts making and sharing pawns. I still haven't had a chance to pl...