Red Cat Ramen Anime's Promo Video Reveals Cast, Theme Song, July 4 Premiere

The official website for the anime adaptation of ANGYAMAN 's Red Cat Ramen manga unveiled on Saturday a new video, visual, more cast, and the July 4 premiere. The video reveals and previews the theme song "Akaneko" (Red Cat) by Wednesday Campanella .

The newly announced cast includes:

Noriaki Sugiyama as Sasaki

as Sasaki Michiyo Murase as Sabu

as Sabu Rie Kugimiya as Hana

as Hana Saori Hayami as Krishna

as Krishna Kurumi Orihara as Tamako Yashiro

The first three episodes will get early screenings in Japanese theaters from June 14-27.

The anime will premiere on July 4 at 11:56 a.m. JST and will air on TBS and 28 other channels.

Kenjiro Tsuda stars in the anime as Bunzō.

Hisatoshi Shimizu ( The Gymnastics Samurai , episode director for Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ) is directing the anime at E&H production . Michinori Chiba ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is designing the characters and Tōru Kubo ( Garo -Vanishing Line- producer) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. E&H production and Good Smile Company are producing the anime.

Meet Tamako, who's found her way into an interview at a ramen shop run solely by cats. When the feline manager asks if she likes cats, Tamako admits that she's actually more of a dog person...only to be hired on the spot! But her job description isn't quite what she expects ? rather than serving ramen, she's now a dedicated cat caretaker...?!

Theservice is serializing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

ANGYAMAN first posted the manga on Shueisha 's Jump Rookie! site in November 2021, and Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service then picked up the manga for serialization in March 2022. It began its regular weekly serialization that October, and Shueisha published its seventh compiled book volume on March 4.

