Make a Girl Anime Film Reveals More Cast, 2025 Debut

Kadokawa 's booth stage at AnimeJapan 2024 on Saturday revealed two new cast members and the 2025 premiere for 3D anime creator Genshō Yasuda 's first anime feature film Make a Girl .

Toshiki Masuda will voice the character of Kunihito Ōbayashi (left in image above), and Sora Amamiya will voice the character of Akane Kōmura (right in image above).

The film's lead cast are:

Atsumi Tanezaki as Number 0 (O-gō)

as Number 0 (O-gō) Shun Horie as Akira Mizutamari

The film also features a character named Salt, a robot (co-developed by Akira) who assists people in their daily lives.

Yasuda not only conceived, scripted, and is directing the production at his " Yasuda Gensho Studio by Xenotoon ," but he is also handling the storyboards, technical direction, and CG direction. Yuichi Imaizumi is directing the sound at Sonilude , and Tsutomu Ueno is in charge of sound effects. Kenichiro Suehiro ( Cells at Work! , The Eminence in Shadow , Goblin Slayer , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is composing the music. Kadokawa Animation is distributing the film.

The Make a Girl anime is based on the "Make Love" 3D short, which Yasuda created by himself. The story follows a high school boy named Akira, who invents an "artificial girlfriend" named Number 0. Yasuda and his Yasuda Gensho Studio is creating the film in collaboration with the 3D CG studio Xenotoon.

Yasuda launched a Campfire crowdfunding campaign for Make a Girl on August 26, 2022. The campaign had a goal of 10 million yen (about US$67,000), and it ended on October 31, 2022 with 23,730,805 yen (about US$160,000). Yasuda was aiming for a 2024 theatrical release.

Yasuda founded the Yasuda Gensho Studio in 2021, after working as a CG animator for Nitroplus . His independent short animations, created in Blender, are popular on Twitter and TikTok with 5.8 million followers combined.

