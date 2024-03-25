Wandering Son's Takako Shimura Launches New Manga on April 25

Hatsukoi no Tsugi focuses on married couple & old flame

The May issue of Kodansha 's Kiss magazine announced on Monday that Takako Shimura will launch a new manga titled Hatsukoi no Tsugi (What's Next After First Love) in the magazine's next issue on April 25. The manga will have a color opening page and will appear in the issue's front cover.

Image via Kiss website © Kodansha

The manga centers on Akai and Chika, sweethearts who are now married. They should grow even closer and spend days in bliss together, but the shadow of Akai's first love threatens to upend it all.

Shimura will also launch a new manga in the 70th issue of Shodensha 's OnBLUE boys-love magazine on April 25.

© Takako Shimura, Ohta Publishing

Shimura launched themanga (pictured at right) in'sonline magazine in July 2011, but the manga later moved to Ohta Web Comic. The manga's fourth compiled book volume released in August 2022. The manga will end in its next chapter.

Shimura is best known for her Wandering Son and Sweet Blue Flowers manga, both of which have inspired television anime series adaptations in 2011 and 2009 respectively. She also drew the original character designs for the Aldnoah.Zero anime, Battery the Animation , and the Overtake! racing anime. She drew a short-run manga adaptation for the Battery novels. Fantagraphics Books is releasing her Wandering Son manga in North America, and Viz Media is releasing Sweet Blue Flowers . Seven Seas is releasing Shimura's Even Though We're Adults ( Otona ni Nattemo ) manga digitally and in print.

Shimura's Happy-Go-Lucky Days ( Dōnika Naru Hibi ) manga inspired an anime film that opened in Japan in October 2020.

