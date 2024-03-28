×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Crunchyroll Adds 3 Hakuōki Anime to Catalog

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
1st Hakuōki anime, Record of the Jade Blood sequel, Dawn of the Shinsengumi prequel added

ova-21
Image via Hakuōki anime's website
©IF・DF／「薄桜鬼」製作委員会2021
Crunchyroll added the Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom anime, the Hakuōki: Record of the Jade Blood sequel anime, and the Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom - Dawn of the Shinsengumi prequel anime to its service on Wednesday.

The Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom television anime premiered in April 2010 and aired for 12 episodes. Hakuōki: Record of the Jade Blood premiered in October 2010 and had 10 episodes. The Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom - Dawn of the Shinsengumi prequel anime premiered in July 2012 and had 12 episodes.

Crunchyroll added the franchise's Hakuōki (OAV 2021) anime (pictured at right) for users in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS in December 2021.

The anime franchise is based on the romance game series in Idea Factory's Otomate brand. The story of the game franchise and its anime adaptations centers around the historical Shinsengumi samurai group in Kyoto during the 19th century.

Aksys Games and Idea Factory International have released several of the games in the franchise in English.

Source: Crunchyroll via @WTK

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives