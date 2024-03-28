Crunchyroll Adds 3 Hakuōki Anime to Catalog

Image via Hakuōki anime's website ©IF・DF／「薄桜鬼」製作委員会2021

added theanime, thesequel anime, and theprequel anime to its service on Wednesday.

The Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom television anime premiered in April 2010 and aired for 12 episodes. Hakuōki: Record of the Jade Blood premiered in October 2010 and had 10 episodes. The Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom - Dawn of the Shinsengumi prequel anime premiered in July 2012 and had 12 episodes.

Crunchyroll added the franchise's Hakuōki (OAV 2021) anime (pictured at right) for users in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS in December 2021.

The anime franchise is based on the romance game series in Idea Factory 's Otomate brand. The story of the game franchise and its anime adaptations centers around the historical Shinsengumi samurai group in Kyoto during the 19th century.

Aksys Games and Idea Factory International have released several of the games in the franchise in English.



Source: Crunchyroll via @WTK