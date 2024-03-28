Ghost Reaper Girl Manga Enters Hiatus

Series returned from previous hiatus in October

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app published an update for Akissa Saiké 's Ghost Reaper Girl manga on Tuesday, announcing the series will enter hiatus again due to the artist's poor health. The notice stated the manga's return is undecided.

The series had resumed serialization on October 31 after being on hiatus since May 2022. The latest chapter released on November 28.

Saiké launched the manga in July 2020. Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service are both publishing the manga in English in left-to-right format at the creator's request. MANGA Plus describes the story:

A new series from the creator of [ Rosario + Vampire ] with artwork that's beyond this dimension! Chloe dreams of being an actress, but her path to success may be closed as she's now twenty-eight with very little to show for it. However, she does happen to have a special occult body type!

Shueisha published the manga's fourth compiled volume in Japan in March 2022.

Saiké is also known as Akihisa Ikeda . Ikeda published the Rosario + Vampire manga in Shueisha 's Monthly Shonen Jump magazine from 2004 to 2007, and Shueisha published 10 compiled book volumes for the manga. Ikeda published the Rosario + Vampire Season II manga in Jump SQ. from 2007 to 2014, and Shueisha published 10 volumes for the manga. Viz Media published all volumes of both manga. The original manga inspired two television anime seasons in 2008.



Source: Shounen Jump+