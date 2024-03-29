×
Gundam Seed FREEDOM Film Screens in N. America on May 7-8

posted on by Alex Mateo
Film screens subbed on May 7, dubbed on May 8

seed
© 創通・サンライズ
Bandai Namco Filmworks announced during its panel at this year's Sakura Con event on Friday that it and Fathom Events will screen the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM film in theaters in the U.S. and Canada on May 7-8. The film will screen in Japanese with English subtitles on May 7 in both countries, and it will screen with an English dub on May 8 in the U.S. Tickets go on sale on April 5.

The screenings will feature a video message from the film's director Mitsuo Fukuda.

Bandai Namco Filmworks will host the U.S. premieres of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM film with English subtitles in Los Angeles and New York City on Sunday. The Los Angeles screening will be held at the Regal L.A. Live theater with a special talk show featuring Japanese cast members Sōichiro Hoshi and Rie Tanaka, as well as the dub producers Michael Sinterniklaas and Stephanie Sheh (who also voices Lacus Clyne in English). The New York City screening will be held at Japan Society with a special talk show with English dub cast member Alyson Leigh Rosenfield and a special comment video from Director Mitsuo Fukuda.

The Japan Society will also hold a screening for the English-dubbed version on April 1.

The film opened in Japan on January 26. The film is planned for screenings in 56 countries and territories. The film project is part of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Project ignited initiative, which was announced in 2021. The initiative commemorates the 20th anniversary of the original Mobile Suit Gundam Seed anime in 2022, and it has several parts. The initiative also includes a new Mobile Suit Gundam Seed game and the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Eclipse side-story manga.

Source: Press release


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
