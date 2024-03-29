Official Yu-Gi-Oh! Tournaments in Japan Updated to Ban Non-Japanese Nationals

Konami revealed in its rules for Yu-Gi-Oh! Japan Championship 2024 for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Official Card Game (OCG) that tournaments in Japan will only allow Japanese citizens who live in the country. Non-Japanese nationals will be banned from entering. This is a change from Yu-Gi-Oh! Japan Championship 2023, which allowed all participants as long as they had a permanent address in Japan.

The first stage of preliminary shop qualifying rounds for Yu-Gi-Oh! Japan Championship 2024 began on March 1 and is taking place until March 31. The second stage takes place from May 1-31. Top players in Japan will compete in the finals in mid-July. The top four will represent Japan at the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2024 tournament, which will take place at Seattle, WA on September 7-8. The tournament uses special rules that combine the Yu-Gi-Oh! Official Card Game , which Konami releases in the East including Japan, and the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game , which the company releases in the West.

Kazuki Takahashi 's Yu-Gi-Oh! manga ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from 1996 to 2004. The manga launched an international hit franchise that continues to this day with card games, anime, toys, and newer manga series.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! , the eighth main anime series in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise , premiered in April 2022, and will enter its third year of airing in April.