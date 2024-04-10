Crunchyroll Streams Mysterious Disappearances Anime

Anime premiered on Wednesday

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is streaming the television anime of Nujima 's Mysterious Disappearances ( Kaii to Otome to Kamikakushi ) manga for the spring 2024 anime season. The series streams worldwide except for Japan and China on Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

The series premiered on Wednesday. The anime held a special online advance screening event in Japan on March 10.

The anime stars:

The modern-day bizarre Romanesque story follows Sumireko Ogawa, an aspiring novelist who loves mysteries and works at a bookstore with a boy named Ren Adashino. They witness strange occurrences and attempt to solve mysteries.

Tomomi Mochizuki ( Battery the Animation , House of Five Leaves , Twin Spica ) is directing the anime at Zero-G , and is also in charge of the series scripts. Takuya Tani ( Muv-Luv Alternative , Kōkaku no Pandora ) is designing the characters.

Yuyu performs the opening song "Hazard Symbol," and Nonoka Ōbuchi performs the ending theme song "Shuku Somete Shinzō" (Scarlet-Dyed Heart).

Nujima launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Yawaraka Spirits web manga site in October 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on March 29.

