Tsukiji Nao's I Got Reincarnated in a (BL) World of Big (Man) Boobs Manga Ends

Comedy manga launched in 2021

© Tsukiji Nao, Kodansha

Kyonyū Suki nanoni BL Kai ni Tensei Shimashita

'sapp published the final chapter of's) manga on Wednesday.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and released the omnibus edition of the first and second volumes on March 26. Kodansha USA describes the manga's story:

"I just...wanted to...touch boobies..." Nagare Otokawa was an otaku loser obsessed with breasts. He tragically died never knowing the feel of the sweet, sweet bosoms he'd craved all his life. Little does he know, his wish is about to be granted in a way he never would have expected. Nagare gets reincarnated as a handsome guy and quickly realizes that he's living in a ( BL ) world full of sexy (male) beauties. Even so, he sets out to find and squeeze the bust of his dreams. He does, in fact, end up with his face planted deeply in some luscious cleavage, but to his dismay, it's the magnificent pecs of the super-muscular class delinquent, Ryuji Onizuka! Now Nagare must try to dodge his way past the barrage of BL scenarios that hurtle into his path. Will he persevere and get the busty girlfriend of his dreams, or will he end up falling for the all-man--yet temptingly bodacious--Ryuji?

Nao launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge magazine in October 2021. The series then moved to the Comic Days app when the magazine ended publication on October 17. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in July 2022, and the fourth volume on December 15.

Nao launched the Adekan manga in Shinshokan 's Wings magazine in 2008, and Shinshokan published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on August 28.

JManga had published two volumes of the series digitally before the site ended service in May 2013. The manga inspired two stage play adaptations in 2016 and 2017.

Source: Comic Days