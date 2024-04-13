News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 1-8
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Sound! Euphonium: Welcome to the Kitauji High School Concert Band, Kyoto Animation's compilation film for the first season of the Sound! Euphonium anime, aired on NHK Educational on Wednesday, April 3 at 1:01 a.m. and earned a 0.2% rating.
Sound! Euphonium: May the Melody Reach You!, Kyoto Animation's compilation film for the second season of the Sound! Euphonium anime, aired on NHK Educational on Thursday, April 4 at 12:31 a.m. and earned a 0.2% rating.
Liz and the Blue Bird, the first of two sequel films to the second season of Kyoto Animation's Sound! Euphonium anime, aired on NHK Educational on Friday, April 5 at 12:46 a.m. and earned a 0.3% rating.
Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day, the second of two sequel films to the second season of Kyoto Animation's Sound! Euphonium anime, aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, April 6 at 1:01 a.m. and earned a 0.3% rating.
GTO Revival, the television sequel special to the 1998 live-action series of Tohru Fujisawa's GTO manga, aired on Fuji TV on Monday, April 1 at 9:00 a.m. and earned a 9.6% rating.
The live-action series of Kōji Megumi and Meebu's Acma:Game manga aired its premiere episode on NTV on Sunday, April 7 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 5.7% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|April 7 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|April 6 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|April 7 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 (premiere)
|NTV
|April 5 (Fri)
|23:30
|30 min.
|My Hero Academia season 7 (premiere)
|NTV
|April 6 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|April 6 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|April 7 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|April 6 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Wonderful Precure!
|TV Asahi
|April 7 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|April 6 (Sat)
|9:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)