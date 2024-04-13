Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 1-8

© 2022 Suzume Film Partners

'sfilm aired onon Friday, April 5 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 12.7% rating.

Sound! Euphonium: Welcome to the Kitauji High School Concert Band , Kyoto Animation 's compilation film for the first season of the Sound! Euphonium anime, aired on NHK Educational on Wednesday, April 3 at 1:01 a.m. and earned a 0.2% rating.

Sound! Euphonium: May the Melody Reach You! , Kyoto Animation 's compilation film for the second season of the Sound! Euphonium anime, aired on NHK Educational on Thursday, April 4 at 12:31 a.m. and earned a 0.2% rating.

Liz and the Blue Bird , the first of two sequel films to the second season of Kyoto Animation 's Sound! Euphonium anime, aired on NHK Educational on Friday, April 5 at 12:46 a.m. and earned a 0.3% rating.

Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day , the second of two sequel films to the second season of Kyoto Animation 's Sound! Euphonium anime, aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, April 6 at 1:01 a.m. and earned a 0.3% rating.

GTO Revival , the television sequel special to the 1998 live-action series of Tohru Fujisawa 's GTO manga, aired on Fuji TV on Monday, April 1 at 9:00 a.m. and earned a 9.6% rating.

The live-action series of Kōji Megumi and Meebu 's Acma:Game manga aired its premiere episode on NTV on Sunday, April 7 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 5.7% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)