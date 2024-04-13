×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 1-8

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Suzume, Sound! Euphonium films, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3, My Hero Academia season 7 all make rankings

suzume
© 2022 Suzume Film Partners
Makoto Shinkai's Suzume film aired on NTV on Friday, April 5 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 12.7% rating.

Sound! Euphonium: Welcome to the Kitauji High School Concert Band, Kyoto Animation's compilation film for the first season of the Sound! Euphonium anime, aired on NHK Educational on Wednesday, April 3 at 1:01 a.m. and earned a 0.2% rating.

Sound! Euphonium: May the Melody Reach You!, Kyoto Animation's compilation film for the second season of the Sound! Euphonium anime, aired on NHK Educational on Thursday, April 4 at 12:31 a.m. and earned a 0.2% rating.

Liz and the Blue Bird, the first of two sequel films to the second season of Kyoto Animation's Sound! Euphonium anime, aired on NHK Educational on Friday, April 5 at 12:46 a.m. and earned a 0.3% rating.

Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day, the second of two sequel films to the second season of Kyoto Animation's Sound! Euphonium anime, aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, April 6 at 1:01 a.m. and earned a 0.3% rating.

GTO Revival, the television sequel special to the 1998 live-action series of Tohru Fujisawa's GTO manga, aired on Fuji TV on Monday, April 1 at 9:00 a.m. and earned a 9.6% rating.

The live-action series of Kōji Megumi and Meebu's Acma:Game manga aired its premiere episode on NTV on Sunday, April 7 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 5.7% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 7 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.9
Detective Conan NTV April 6 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 7 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.5
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 (premiere) NTV April 5 (Fri) 23:30 30 min.
4.6
My Hero Academia season 7 (premiere) NTV April 6 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.5
Doraemon TV Asahi April 6 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.4
One Piece Fuji TV April 7 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.0
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi April 6 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.9
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi April 7 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.7
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E April 6 (Sat) 9:00 20 min.
1.8

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

