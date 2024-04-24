My Oni Girl Anime Film's Trailer Reveals More Cast, Song Artists

The official website for Studio Colorido 's fourth anime feature film My Oni Girl ( Suki Demo Kirai na Amanojaku ) posted the film's trailer and poster visual on Wednesday. The trailer reveals more cast and the insert song "Blues in the Closet," and it previews the film's theme song "Uso Janai" (It's No Lie). Both songs are by Zutto Mayonaka de Iinoni. ( ZUTOMAYO ).

The newly announced cast are:

© コロリド・ツインエンジン

plays Hiiragi Yatsuse (a first-year high school boy living in Yamagata Prefecture), andplays Tsumugi.

The film will open in Japanese theaters and play on Netflix worldwide on May 24.

Netflix describes the story:

Yearning to get along with others and not be disliked, first-year high school student Hiiragi finds himself unable to say no whenever someone requests something of him. One summer day, while unsuccessfully carrying out yet another request, he encounters an oni girl named Tsumugi, who has come to the human world to search for her mother. She does whatever she pleases and is the complete opposite of Hiiragi. Studio Colorido presents this fantasy tale of youth that unfolds over one wintery summer.

Tomotaka Shibayama ( A Whisker Away co-director, Fastening Days episode 3) is directing the film after writing the screenplay with Yūko Kakihara (2022 Urusei Yatsura , Digimon Adventure tri. , Heaven's Lost Property ). Masafumi Yokota ( A Whisker Away animation director, Shine on! Bakumatsu Bad Boys ) is designing the characters with assistance by Sunao Chikaoka ( Wake Up, Girls! , Abnormal Physiology Seminar ). Mina Kubota ( A Whisker Away , Kaleido Star , Macross Delta ) is composing the music.

The other staff members include:

After Netflix streamed Studio Colorido 's A Whisker Away film in 2020, the two companies announced a multi-year movie co-production deal for three new feature-length films in 2022. The first film in the deal was 2022's Drifting Home , and Studio Colorido announced the deal with a teaser image for what would become My Oni Girl .