Egumi Legacy Anime Reveals Main Cast, More Staff, July Debut
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Happinet announced on Friday that the anime based on TAKALAKA and voice actor Takuya Eguchi's Egumi Legacy card game will debut in July. Happinet also revealed the show's cast and additional staff.
The anime will star (character name romanizations are not official):
Takuya Eguchi as Legendary Final Climax BOM
Yoshino Aoyama as End of the World
Sōma Saitō as Ukkari Hachibee
Yū Serizawa as Golden Retriever
Kōtarō Nishiyama as Uninvited Guest
Shinichirō Kamio as Wizard
Wataru Komada as Cursed Guitar Case
Wataru Hatano as God Eye
Ddaiki Kobayashi as Invisible Stalker / Perm Stripe
Yoshiki Nakajima as Mohican Dot
Masa Mori (Kaishain, Obey Me!, A Turtle's Shell Is a Human's Ribs) is directing and writing the anime. Katsuya Kitano is also writing the script along with Mori. Studio Outrigger is planning and producing the project, and agency 81 Produce is cooperating on production. Eguchi is credited with the original character designs. Kyōhei Matsuo is composing the music.
Other staff includes:
- Art Director, Color Design: Sara Matsumoto
- Director of Photography: Naoki Yamashita
- 3DCG Director: Kaisei Kishi
- CG Producer: Yūjin Yoshioka
- Production Management: Sachiko Matsuno, Yūki Nagaoka
- Sound Director: Ryō Tanaka
- Sound Effects: Toshiya Wada
- Casting Management: Haruka Yamauchi
- Producer: Rei Kamiya
TAKALAKA and Eguchi released the Egumi Legacy card game as the 10th project in their collaborative EGUMI brand in summer 2022. The brand also includes clothing and other merchandise.
Eguchi is in charge of the worldview and original character designs for the card game. In the card game, players are explorers who go on an adventure to find the titular "Egumi Legacy" before the fall of civilization.
In the anime, there exists a floating island in the ocean called Egu Island. On the island, the only entertainment is a songstress named "End of the World." The inhabitants of the island spend their days entranced by her singing. But one day their lives are upended by the disappearance of End of the World. Afterward, the island overflows with anger, doubt, and anxiety. A great war breaks out over End of the World and the Egumi Legacy.
Source: Press release