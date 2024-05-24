Egumi Legacy Anime Reveals Main Cast, More Staff, July Debut

Happinet announced on Friday that the anime based on TAKALAKA and voice actor Takuya Eguchi 's Egumi Legacy card game will debut in July. Happinet also revealed the show's cast and additional staff.

The anime will star (character name romanizations are not official):

Takuya Eguchi as Legendary Final Climax BOM



Image courtesy of Happinet ©2024エグミレガシー/江口拓也

Yoshino Aoyama as End of the World



Sōma Saitō as Ukkari Hachibee



Yū Serizawa as Golden Retriever



Kōtarō Nishiyama as Uninvited Guest



Shinichirō Kamio as Wizard



Wataru Komada as Cursed Guitar Case



Wataru Hatano as God Eye



Ddaiki Kobayashi as Invisible Stalker / Perm Stripe



Yoshiki Nakajima as Mohican Dot



Masa Mori ( Kaishain, Obey Me! , A Turtle's Shell Is a Human's Ribs ) is directing and writing the anime. Katsuya Kitano is also writing the script along with Mori. Studio Outrigger is planning and producing the project, and agency 81 Produce is cooperating on production. Eguchi is credited with the original character designs. Kyōhei Matsuo is composing the music.

Other staff includes:

TAKALAKA and Eguchi released the Egumi Legacy card game as the 10th project in their collaborative EGUMI brand in summer 2022. The brand also includes clothing and other merchandise.

Eguchi is in charge of the worldview and original character designs for the card game. In the card game, players are explorers who go on an adventure to find the titular "Egumi Legacy" before the fall of civilization.

In the anime, there exists a floating island in the ocean called Egu Island. On the island, the only entertainment is a songstress named "End of the World." The inhabitants of the island spend their days entranced by her singing. But one day their lives are upended by the disappearance of End of the World. Afterward, the island overflows with anger, doubt, and anxiety. A great war breaks out over End of the World and the Egumi Legacy.

Source: Press release