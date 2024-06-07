×
Viz Media Reveals 1st 4 Viz Originals 1-Shots for Its New Manga Platform

posted on by Alex Mateo
"Cinematic Certitude," "Ancient Melody," "Skin & Bone," "The Stranger"

Viz Media announced on Friday the first four VIZ Originals One-Shots as part of its new platform for one-shot submissions in the U.S. They debut on the Viz Manga service on Friday. The one-shots include:

"Cinematic Certitude" (action/sci-fi) by Naf

"Ancient Melody" (action/fantasy) by Jonathan Lareva

"Skin & Bone" (action/adventure) by writer Josh Tierney and artist Valentin Serber

"The Stranger" (action/sci-fi) by Liam Naughton

The new platform produces short original one-shot stories created by writers in the U.S. Former editor-in-chief of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine Hisashi Sasaki is working with and guiding creators whose submissions are selected. Viz Media will publish successful one-shots digitally. Successful one-shots may also lead to the company licensing and establishing an IP (intellectual property), turning the story into an anime, and producing consumer products.

The service will add new one-shots monthly.

Viz Media launched the Viz Originals graphic novel imprint in 2019 as a way to collaborate with manga-inspired creators to develop new stories.

Viz Media launched its new digital manga service Viz Manga in May 2023. The new app's catalog now includes simultaneous English releases of ongoing manga from Shogakukan for "the first time," as well as classic manga titles. The service features over 10,000 chapters of both Shogakukan and Shueisha titles. Viz Manga is only available in the United States and Canada, and subscription costs US$1.99 per month. Viz continues to offer its separate Shonen Jump service.

Source: Press release

