NEET Kunoichi to Nazeka Dōsei Hajimemashita TV Anime Reveals More Cast, Visual, January 2025 Debut

The official website for the television anime of storyboarder Yakitomato and artist Kotatsu 's NEET Kunoichi to Nazeka Dōsei Hajimemashita (For Some Reason I Started Living with a NEET Kunoichi) manga revealed a new visual for the series on Thursday, as well as more cast and the show's January 2025 debut.

Image via NEET Kunoichi to Nazeka Dōsei Hajimemashita anime's website © 小龍・八木戸マト／ニートくノ一パートナーズ

The new cast includes (character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Fairouz Ai as Ayame Momochi (top right in above visual)

as Ayame Momochi (top right in above visual) Saya Aizawa as Hina Izumi (top left in above visual)

as Hina Izumi (top left in above visual) Hina Kino as Kanae Natsumi (top center in above visual)

Image via NEET Kunoichi to Nazeka Dōsei Hajimemashita anime's website © 小龍・八木戸マト／ニートくノ一パートナーズ

Hisashi Saito ( Bamboo Blade , Haganai , Heaven's Lost Property ) is directing the anime at Quad . Takashi Aoshima ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! , The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ) is overseeing the series scripts, Masahiko Suzuki ( Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs ) is designing the characters, and CMJK (theme songs for Eyeshield 21 , Puzzle & Dragons X ) is composing the music.

The anime stars Hinaki Yano as Shizuri Ideura and Shōya Ishige as Tsukasa Atsumi. Shigeru Chiba is narrating the series.

The manga centers on Tsukasa, a normal salaryman who is attacked one night by demons, and is saved by a genius kunoichi named Shizuri. In her off time though, Shizuri is a lazy otaku NEET. Tsukasa and Shizuri end up living together, with Tsukasa using his homemaking skills to pamper Shizuri as she continues to serve as his bodyguard.

Number Nine released the 10th chapter of the manga digitally in March 2023. Kadokawa is publishing the manga in compiled volume form digitally and in print and published the third volume in March 2023.

Sources: NEET Kunoichi to Nazeka Dōsei Hajimemashita anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.