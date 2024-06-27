'I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic' Anime's Teaser Video Reveals Main Cast, January 2025 Premiere

Happinet revealed the teaser promotional video for the television anime adaptation of Nazuna Miki 's I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic ( Botsuraku Yotei no Kizoku dakedo, Hima datta kara Mahō wo Kiwamete Mita ) light novel series on Thursday. The video revealed the anime's main cast and January 2025 premiere.

The anime stars (some character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Ayumu Murase as Liam, the fifth son of the Earl Hamilton family that is on the verge of collapse

Tomokazu Sugita as Radon, a demon dragon once sealed away by Liam's ancestors

Haruka Tomatsu as Asuna, a girl from the Hunters Guild who decided to form a party with Liam

Saori Hayami as Jodi, a veteran hunter who also joined Liam's party

The anime will premiere in January 2025 and will stream on U-NEXT and Anime Hōdai streaming services in Japan.

) is directing the anime atand) is in charge of series scripts,) is designing the characters, and) is composing the music.

Miki launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in September 2019. TO Books published the first volume with illustration by Kabocha in February 2020, and the eighth volume released on March 15.

J-Novel Club licensed the light novel series, and released the first volume digitally on April 4. J-Novel Club describes the story:

What's a guy to do when his life suddenly changes while innocently enjoying a nice, cold drink after work? And I mean really changes. This middle-aged commoner now finds himself in the body of Liam Hamilton, the young son of a noble house teetering on the brink of collapse. Between his fervidly desperate father and his utterly apathetic brothers, the only bright side to his new situation is that Liam can finally try learning magic like he's always wanted. Little does he know his hobby of choice may be about to turn his life upside-down yet again! Will Liam be able to master the craft of magic? And will it be enough to save him from the shadow looming over his family...?

Rio Akisaki launched the manga adaptation on TO Books ' web manga site Comic Corona (now Corona EX) in February 2020. TO Books published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2020, and the eighth volume also released on March 15.

Taiki Tose launched the spinoff manga titled Botsuraku Yotei no Kizoku dakedo, Hima datta kara Mahō wo Kiwamete Mita: Chris wa Goshujin-sama ga Daisuki! on TO Books ' web manga site Corona EX on September 14.

