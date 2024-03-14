Nazuna Miki's 'I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic' Light Novels Get Anime Adaptation

Happinet announced on Friday that Nazuna Miki 's I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic ( Botsuraku Yotei no Kizoku dakedo, Hima datta kara Mahō wo Kiwamete Mita ) light novel series will get an anime adaptation, and revealed a teaser visual.

The light novels' illustrator Kabocha , the manga adaptation artist Rio Akisaki , and the spinoff manga artist Taiki Tose also drew illustrations to celebrate the announcement:

Illustration by Kabocha

Illustration by Rio Akisaki

Illustration by Taiki Tose

Ken'ichi Ishikura ( D.C.III ~Da Capo III~ , Ongaku Shōjo ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN and Marvy Jack . Tatsuya Takahashi ( Domestic Girlfriend , Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon ) is in charge of series scripts, Midori Otsuka ( Aru Asa Dummy Head Mike ni Natteita Ore-kun no Jinsei ) is designing the characters, and Arisa Okehazama ( The Apothecary Diaries , Jujutsu Kaisen ) is composing the music.

Miki launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in September 2019. TO Books published the first volume with illustration by Kabocha in February 2020, and the eighth volume will release on Friday.

J-Novel Club licensed the light novel series, and will release the first volume digitally on April 4. J-Novel Club describes the story:

What's a guy to do when his life suddenly changes while innocently enjoying a nice, cold drink after work? And I mean really changes. This middle-aged commoner now finds himself in the body of Liam Hamilton, the young son of a noble house teetering on the brink of collapse. Between his fervidly desperate father and his utterly apathetic brothers, the only bright side to his new situation is that Liam can finally try learning magic like he's always wanted. Little does he know his hobby of choice may be about to turn his life upside-down yet again! Will Liam be able to master the craft of magic? And will it be enough to save him from the shadow looming over his family...?

Akisaki launched the manga adaptation on TO Books ' web manga site Comic Corona (now Corona EX) in February 2020. TO Books published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2020, and the eighth volume will also release on Friday.

Tose launched the spinoff manga titled Botsuraku Yotei no Kizoku dakedo, Hima datta kara Mahō wo Kiwamete Mita ~Chris wa Goshujin-sama ga Daisuki!~ on TO Books ' web manga site Corona EX on September 14.

Source: Press release