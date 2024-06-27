Otakon 2024 Hosts Square Enix's Yoshinori Kitase, Naoki Hamaguchi, Teruki Endo

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth game's staff members attend event on August 2-4

Image courtesy of Otakon

The staff for2024 announced on Thursday that it is hostingproducer(pictured right), director Naoki Hamaguchi, and battle director Teruki Endo at this year's event.

Kitase is the brand manager for Square Enix 's Final Fantasy franchise . He has worked on the original Final Fantasy VII , Final Fantasy VII Remake , and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth games, as well as several other games in the franchise . He has also worked on the SaGa series of role-playing games.

Hamaguchi was the director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and co-director of Final Fantasy VII Remake . He also worked on the Final Fantasy XIII trilogy.

Endo was the battle director for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth . He was also a game designer for battle sections of Monster Hunter 3 , Monster Hunter 4 , and Monster Hunter World .

Otakon is also hosting Studio Trigger president Masahiko Otsuka , animators Aoi Abe and Sae Ōtani , BL manga artist Kyōko Aiba , rock band FLOW , and manga artist Hinoki Kino . It is hosting voice actor Hideo Ishikawa , voice actor Uki Satake , and director Hiroshi Nagahama . The event will also host the staff of the CG anime Studio Orange , including CG director Akihiko Orikasa , director Kensuke Yamamoto , producer Yoshihiro Watanabe , and chief producer Kiyotaka Waki .

Otakon 2024 is scheduled for August 2-4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Last year's event took place in July 2023.

Source: Press releases