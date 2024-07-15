My Girlfriend's Child Manga Ends, Gets 4 Spinoff Chapters

Manga launched in 2021, entered final arc in December

Ano Ko no Kodomo

The August issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's) manga on Friday. The magazine also revealed that it will publish the manga's four spinoff chapters, starting in the next issue on August 13.

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Sachi and her boyfriend Takara are your average high school couple. They go to school together, hang out, and even engage in the more intimate side of dating. However, as time passes, Sachi starts to get the feeling that something isn't right and decided to buy a pregnancy test. Later, in the bathroom of a family restaurant far from her home, she sees the two red lines that will change both her and Takara's life forever.

Aoi launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in May 2021. The manga entered its final arc in December. Kodansha will publish the ninth and final compiled book volume of the manga's main story on August 9. Kodansha will then publish a 10th volume, which includes the manga's spinoff chapters, on October 11. Seven Seas will publish the fifth volume in English on August 20.

The manga ranked #14 on the list of manga for female readers in Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (this Manga is Amazing!) 2023 guidebook. It then won the Best Shojo manga category of the 47th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards last year. It received a nomination for Best Publication for Teens in this year's Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards.

The manga also inspired a live-action series, which premiered in Japan on June 25.