Super Peace Busters Team's Fureru Anime Film's Video Shows Cast Voicing Scene

Poster visual unveiled for October 4 film

The official website for Fureru. , the new original anime film from the Super Peace Busters creative team, unveiled a video showing the main cast dubbing a scene, poster visual, and original soundtrack 's October 4 debut. The video shows both the cast behind the scenes and the scene they are voicing:

Image via Fureru. anime film's website ©2024 FURERU PROJECT

Image via Fureru. anime film's X/Twitter account ©2024 FURERU PROJECT

The film's main characters are all childhood friends, and include:

Ren Nagase as Aki Onoda, a 20-year-old who works part-time at a bar. Onoda isn't a good speaker, and tends to act first before speaking.

as Aki Onoda, a 20-year-old who works part-time at a bar. Onoda isn't a good speaker, and tends to act first before speaking. Ryōta Bandō as Ryō Sobue, a 20-year-old rookie real estate agent. Sobue is active and sporty, and tends to act like an elder brother to people.

as Ryō Sobue, a 20-year-old rookie real estate agent. Sobue is active and sporty, and tends to act like an elder brother to people. Kentarō Maeda as Yūta Inohara, a 20-year-old designer and fashion school student. He suffers from many hangups in his life, and tends to act very passive.

The film also stars:

Image courtesy of Flag Pictures ©2024 FURERU PROJECT

The movie will open on October 4.

The story follows three childhood friends who are connected by a mysterious creature. The film shows the three as young adults in Tokyo. Thee movie is set in Takadanobaba, a different location from the team's previous Chichibu setting of the Super Peace Busters trio's previous three works (Chichibu is Mari Okada 's hometown).

The Super Peace Busters creative team consists of director Tatsuyuki Nagai , writer and director Mari Okada , and artist Masayoshi Tanaka . Nagai ( anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day , The Anthem of the Heart , and Her Blue Sky ) is directing the film at CloverWorks . Okada is writing the script, and Tanaka is designing the characters.

YOASOBI performs the theme song "Monotone."

Aniplex is producing the film with Story Inc. and distributing it with TOHO .

