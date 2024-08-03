×
Kinokoinu - Mushroom Pup Anime Reveals Promo Video, Visual, More Cast, Theme Song Artists

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
October debut also confirmed

The staff for the television anime of Kimama Aoboshi's Kinokoinu - Mushroom Pup manga unveiled the anime's promotional video, key visual, additional cast, more staff, and ending theme artist on Saturday. The staff also confirmed the series will debut in October.

01_knk_kv1.png
Image courtesy of Real Coffee Entertainment
© 蒼星きまま・徳間書店/星鳩町きのこ研究所

The new cast members include:

Anna Nagase as Komako Amano

13_komako04
Image courtesy of Real Coffee Entertainment
© 蒼星きまま・徳間書店/星鳩町きのこ研究所

Takuma Terashima as Yara

15_yara04
Image courtesy of Real Coffee Entertainment
© 蒼星きまま・徳間書店/星鳩町きのこ研究所

Misaki Kuno as Plum

17_plum01
Image courtesy of Real Coffee Entertainment
© 蒼星きまま・徳間書店/星鳩町きのこ研究所

Hinano as Anzu

19_anzu04
Image courtesy of Real Coffee Entertainment
© 蒼星きまま・徳間書店/星鳩町きのこ研究所

Sayaka Senbongi as Tsubaki

21_tsubaki04
Image courtesy of Real Coffee Entertainment
© 蒼星きまま・徳間書店/星鳩町きのこ研究所

The additional staff includes:

The eight-member girls unit IBERIs& will perform the ending theme song "Heart b-b-beat!!"

An advanced screening event for the first three episodes will be held on September 8 in Tokyo.

inu1
Image courtesy of Real Coffee Entertainment
© 蒼星きまま・徳間書店/星鳩町きのこ研究所
The anime stars: Daiki Kobayashi as Kinokoinu and Yūto Uemura as Hotaru Yūyami.

Kagetoshi Asano (storyboard and unit director for Laid-Back Camp series and movie) is directing the anime at C-Station. Jin Tanaka (Go! Princess Precure, Laid-Back Camp, Oshi no Ko) is in charge of series scripts, Daisuke Endō (key animation for Ange Vierge, Brothers Conflict, The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated!) is designing the characters, and Akiyuki Tateyama (The Elusive Samurai, Laid-Back Camp) is composing the music.

Aoboshi launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten's Monthly Comic Ryū magazine in 2010 after first publishing the manga as a one-shot, and the manga moved online when the magazine ended print publication in June 2018. The manga ended serialization in February 2022. Tokuma Shoten released the manga's 15th and final compiled volume in May 2022. The manga has more than 1.7 million copies in circulation.

Digital Manga Publishing's Juné imprint had licensed the manga in 2012 and released two volumes.

Source: Press release

