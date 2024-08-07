Viz Media Publishes Secret Steward Manga in English

Image via Hikaru Uesugi's X/Twitter account © Sanshirō Kasama, Hikaru Uesugi, Viz Media

Secret Steward

announced that it has begun releasing an English simulpub for writerand artist's manga on Wednesday.

The manga launched on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga service on Thursday. Manga creator Arata Momose is coloring the manga's colored pages. The romantic comedy manga centers on a trainee butler and his willful young mistress.

Kasama and Uesugi previously published a Deadpool: Samurai one-shot manga in Shonen Jump+ in October 2019, based on the Marvel Comics character Deadpool. The manga was part of a collaboration between Shueisha and Marvel Comics to publish a biweekly series of seven manga short stories. The pair later launched the manga as a short series in December 2020, and ended it in June 2021. Viz Media released both volumes of the manga in 2022 as part of its collaboration with Marvel Comics to publish manga and comics based on Marvel characters.