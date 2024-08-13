S. Korea's Krafton Acquires Tango Gameworks, Studio's Hi-Fi Rush IP

Image via Tango Gameworks' Twitter account

South Korean game developer Krafton announced on Monday that it has acquired the Tango Gameworks () game studio, as well as the intellectual property rights to the studio'sgame, from

Krafton added that the move will allow Tango Gameworks to continue developing and exploring the Hi-Fi Rush IP and work on future projects.

Krafton is the owner of PUBG Studios, the developers of the popular battle royale shooter PUBG: Battlegrounds , which Krafton also published. Krafton also published The Callisto Protocol , originally intended to be a spinoff of PUBG: Battlegrounds .

Microsoft closed Tango Gameworks earlier this year in May as part of a larger closure of studios and projects.

Shinji Mikami ( Resident Evil ) founded Tango Gameworks in March 2010. The company released The Evil Within in 2014, The Evil Within 2 in 2017, and Ghostwire: Tokyo in March 2022. Ghostwire: Tokyo was originally scheduled to launch in 2021. Its Hi-Fi Rush game launched in January 2023 on the same day it was announced.

Founder and studio head Mikami left Tango Gameworks in 2023. Creative director Ikumi Nakamura ( Ghostwire: Tokyo ) left the studio in 2019.

Source: Krafton via Gematsu