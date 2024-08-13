×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
S. Korea's Krafton Acquires Tango Gameworks, Studio's Hi-Fi Rush IP

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Microsoft closed Tango Gameworks in May

tango-gameworks
Image via Tango Gameworks' Twitter account
South Korean game developer Krafton announced on Monday that it has acquired the Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Hi-Fi Rush) game studio, as well as the intellectual property rights to the studio's Hi-Fi Rush game, from Microsoft.

Krafton added that the move will allow Tango Gameworks to continue developing and exploring the Hi-Fi Rush IP and work on future projects.

Krafton is the owner of PUBG Studios, the developers of the popular battle royale shooter PUBG: Battlegrounds, which Krafton also published. Krafton also published The Callisto Protocol, originally intended to be a spinoff of PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Microsoft closed Tango Gameworks earlier this year in May as part of a larger closure of studios and projects.

Shinji Mikami (Resident Evil) founded Tango Gameworks in March 2010. The company released The Evil Within in 2014, The Evil Within 2 in 2017, and Ghostwire: Tokyo in March 2022. Ghostwire: Tokyo was originally scheduled to launch in 2021. Its Hi-Fi Rush game launched in January 2023 on the same day it was announced.

Founder and studio head Mikami left Tango Gameworks in 2023. Creative director Ikumi Nakamura (Ghostwire: Tokyo) left the studio in 2019.

Source: Krafton via Gematsu

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives