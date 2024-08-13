News
S. Korea's Krafton Acquires Tango Gameworks, Studio's Hi-Fi Rush IP
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Krafton added that the move will allow Tango Gameworks to continue developing and exploring the Hi-Fi Rush IP and work on future projects.
Krafton is the owner of PUBG Studios, the developers of the popular battle royale shooter PUBG: Battlegrounds, which Krafton also published. Krafton also published The Callisto Protocol, originally intended to be a spinoff of PUBG: Battlegrounds.
Microsoft closed Tango Gameworks earlier this year in May as part of a larger closure of studios and projects.
Shinji Mikami (Resident Evil) founded Tango Gameworks in March 2010. The company released The Evil Within in 2014, The Evil Within 2 in 2017, and Ghostwire: Tokyo in March 2022. Ghostwire: Tokyo was originally scheduled to launch in 2021. Its Hi-Fi Rush game launched in January 2023 on the same day it was announced.
Founder and studio head Mikami left Tango Gameworks in 2023. Creative director Ikumi Nakamura (Ghostwire: Tokyo) left the studio in 2019.