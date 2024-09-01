Atsumi Tanezaki, Ryōhei Arai, Mie Sonozaki Join Cast of Days With My Stepsister Anime

The " MF Bunko J Natsu no Gakuensai 2024" ( MF Bunko J Summer School Festival 2024) livestream event on Sunday revealed more cast for the television anime of writer Ghost Mikawa and illustrator Hiten 's Gimai Seikatsu ( Days With My Stepsister ) novels.

The new cast includes:

Atsumi Tanezaki as Kaho Fujinami, a student who goes to the same cram school as Yuta

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©三河ごーすと・Hiten/KADOKAWA/義妹生活製作委員会

Ryōhei Arai as Keisuke Shinjō, a classmate of Saki's and a second-year student in high school

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©三河ごーすと・Hiten/KADOKAWA/義妹生活製作委員会

Mie Sonozaki as Eiha Kudō, an associate professor of ethics at Tsukinomiya Women's College, and Shiori's professor

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©三河ごーすと・Hiten/KADOKAWA/義妹生活製作委員会

The anime debuted on July 4.is streaming the series as it airs.

Tsutomu Ueno is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Edens Zero , Bibliophile Princess ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Manabu Nii ( Akiba Maid War , The Day I Became a God ) is designing the characters. CITOCA is composing the music at one cushion , inc and Nippon Columbia . Noriyoshi Konuma is the sound director at 100Studio , and Kaori Yamada is handling the sound effects.

fhána performs the opening theme song "Tenshi-tachi no Uta" (Song of the Angels) and Kitri performs the ending theme song "Suisō no Blanco" (Aquarium Swing).

The novels center on Yuta Asamura, whose parent gets remarried when he is in high school and he gains a new beautiful younger stepsister, Saki Ayase. Saki is also the #1 student in her grade. Both of them have some knowledge on male-female relationships through their parents, and in order to not cause discord in the family they agree to be not too confrontational but not too compromising either, with a moderate amount of distance between them. Saki is starved for familial love but repeatedly tries to be alone, and Yuta is bewildered at how to be a proper older brother. They gradually learn to become comfortable with each other.

Kadokawa published the first novel in January 2021, and the 11th novel volume shipped on July 25. The 12th volume will ship on October 25. Mikawa previously wrote the My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! light novel series.

Yumika Kanade is drawing a manga adaptation. The manga's fourth volume shipped on June 25.

Sources: Press release, MF Bunko J Natsu no Gakuensai 2024 livestream





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.