Honey Lemon Soda Anime Unveils 4 New Cast

The staff for the television anime of Mayu Murata 's Honey Lemon Soda manga revealed four new cast on Tuesday:

Rie Takahashi as Serina Kanno, Kai's ex-girlfriend

Image courtesy of Wright Film © 村田真優/集英社・ハニーレモンソーダ製作委員会

Miyari Nemoto as Ayumi Endo, Uka's first friend

Image courtesy of Wright Film © 村田真優/集英社・ハニーレモンソーダ製作委員会

Shunichi Toki as Tomoya Takamine, a person who has a good understanding of Kai

Image courtesy of Wright Film © 村田真優/集英社・ハニーレモンソーダ製作委員会

Taku Yashiro as Satoru Seto, Kai's mood maker friend

Image courtesy of Wright Film © 村田真優/集英社・ハニーレモンソーダ製作委員会

Image courtesy of Wright Film ©村田真優/集英社・ハニーレモンソーダ製作委員会

The anime will premiere in January 2025 on'sprogramming block.

The anime stars Kana Ichinose as Uka Ishimori and Shōgo Yano as Kai Miura.

Hiroshi Nishikiori ( A Certain Magical Index , IDOLiSH7 the Movie LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD ) is directing the anime at J.C.STAFF . Akiko Waba ( Blue Reflection Ray ) is in charge of series composition, Aimi Tanaka (animation director for Sugar Apple Fairy Tale ) is designing the characters, and Akira Kosemura ( Ao no Orchestra ) is composing the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is producing and planning the anime.

Murata launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine in December 2015. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2016, and the 26th volume on August 23. The manga now has a cumulative circulation of over 13 million copies as of July.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English and will release the seventh volume on October 15. Yen Press describes the story:

Middle school left Uka Ishimori with nothing but scars—to the point where she's forgotten how to laugh or cry or even say “hello.” But a chance reencounter with a boy with lemon-colored hair invigorates her, giving her hope that maybe, just maybe, life can be that much sweeter if she finally reaches out for help.

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2021.



Source: Press release