Negative Positive Angler Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Theme Songs, October 3 Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kadokawa unveiled a full promotional video and key visual for its original fishing anime Negative Positive Angler (NegaPoji Angler) on Friday. The video reveals more cast members, the anime's October 3 premiere date, and the anime's theme songs. The band Van de Shop performs the opening song "Ito" (Thread), and singer 96Neko performs the ending theme song "Shōnin Yokkyū" (Attention-Seeking).
The new cast members include (Note: Character name romanizations not official):
The anime will premiere on AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and BS NTV on October 3. The anime will also stream on ABEMA on October 3.The anime stars:
- Mutsuki Iwanaka as Tsunehiro Sasaki
- Fairouz Ai as Hana Ayukawa
- Kaito Ishikawa as Takaaki Tsutsujimori
- Rio Tsuchiya as Kozue Nishimori
- Hiroshi Tsuchida as Machida
- Masashi Sugawara as Fujishiro
The anime's story centers on Tsunehiro Sasaki, a university student with a large debt and is told by his doctor that he only has two years left to live. Living the rest of his days in depression, Tsunehiro one day gets chased by a debt collector and falls into the sea. He is rescued by Hana, a girl who loves fishing, and her fishing friends including Takaaki.
Hana urges Tsunehiro to experience fishing for the first time in his life and he starts to develop friendship with other fishing enthusiasts. Thing start looking up for Tsunehiro as he starts working at the convenience store where Hana and Takaaki work, and he slowly gets hooked into fishing.
Yutaka Uemura (Saga of Tanya the Evil, FLCL Alternative series and films) is directing the anime at NUT. Tomohiro Suzuki (One-Punch Man, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Hiromi Taniguchi (2024 Ranma ½) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director.
Other staff includes:
- Fish Painting: Yūsei Nagashima
- Prop Design: Fuminori Tsukida, Natsuki Yokoyama, Hiromi Taniguchi
- Art Director Kei Ichikura
- Art Setting: Tomoyasu Fujise
- Color Design: Yukiko Kakita
- CG Director: Tsukasa Saitō
- Compositing Director of Photography: Shinji Tonsho
- Editing: Yumi Jinguji
- Sound Director: Yoshikazu Iwanami
- Music: Tomoki Kikuya
- Music Production: Kadokawa
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.