Studio NUTS Animates Original Fishing TV Anime Negative Positive Angler

Kadokawa announced an original fishing television anime titled Negative Positive Angler ( NegaPoji Angler ), and revealed the anime's main cast, staff and October premiere in its teaser promotional video on Tuesday.

The anime's story centers on Tsunehiro Sasaki, a university student with a large debt and is told by his doctor that he only has two years left to live. Living the rest of his days in depression, Tsunehiro one day gets chased by a debt collector and falls into the sea. He is rescued by Hana, a girl who loves fishing, and her fishing friends including Takaaki.

Hana urges Tsunehiro to experience fishing for the first time in his life and he starts to develop friendship with other fishing enthusiasts. Thing start looking up for Tsunehiro as he starts working at the convenience store where Hana and Takaaki work, and he slowly gets hooked into fishing.

The anime's main cast are:

Mutsuki Iwanaka as Tsunehiro Sasaki, a university student with an ineherent gloomy personality

Fairouz Ai as Hana Ayukawa, a third year high school student and genius angler, who works at Every Mart, where fishing enthusiasts gather

Kaito Ishikawa as Takaaki Tsutsujimori, a young man with strange appearance and behavior, but is very compassionate. Works part-time at Every Mart

Yutaka Uemura ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , FLCL Alternative series and films) is directing the anime at NUT . Tomohiro Suzuki ( One-Punch Man , Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Hiromi Taniguchi (2024 Ranma ½ ) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director.

Other staff includes:

