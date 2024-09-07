×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 26-September 1

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Laputa: Castle in the Sky earns 13.7% rating; My Hero Academia earns 5.1%

The Laputa: Castle in the Sky film aired on NTV on Friday, August 30 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 13.7% rating.

The latest episode of the live-action series of Satoru Hiura's Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai (No domestic work for Ms. Saionji) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, August 27 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 6.7% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV September 1 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
6.3
My Hero Academia season 7 NTV August 31 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
5.1
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV September 1 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
4.7
Doraemon TV Asahi August 31 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
4.6
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 NTV August 30 (Fri) 23:40 30 min.
4.4
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi August 31 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
4.1
One Piece Fuji TV September 1 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.8
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi September 1 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.5
Soreike! Anpanman NTV August 30 (Fri) 10:55 30 min.
2.3
Cells at Work!! NHK-E August 31 (Sat) 18:25 25 min.
1.5

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

