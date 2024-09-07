Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 26-September 1

The Laputa: Castle in the Sky film aired on NTV on Friday, August 30 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 13.7% rating.

The latest episode of the live-action series of Satoru Hiura 's Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai ( No domestic work for Ms. Saionji ) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, August 27 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 6.7% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)