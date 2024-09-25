News
Shout! Studios Appoints Max Einhorn as SVP of Acquisitions & Innovations
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Einhorn previously worked for film, television, and streaming studio FilmRise as Head of Content and later Strategic Advisor for 10 years, where he also worked on content acquistions, but also production.
Shout! Studios launched in 2003 as a multiplatform media company specializing in film and TV distribution, development, and production. The company manages the Shout! Kids label, the Scream Factory imprint, and the Shout! TV service. It has released anime on home video, such as Digimon Adventure tri., Millennium Actress, and A Silent Voice. In partnership with GKIDS, the company has also released their licensed anime films, including Promare, BELLE, and Studio Ghibli titles. The company changed its name from Shout! Factory to Shout! Studios in July 2023.
