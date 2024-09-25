×
Shout! Studios Appoints Max Einhorn as SVP of Acquisitions & Innovations

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Former FilmRise executive to be part of acquisitions team

Image via Shout! Studios website
Media company Shout! Studios announced on September 19 that it has appointed Max Einhorn as Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Innovations. Einhorn will be part of the company's acquisitions team, and will focus on content acquisition strategy and expansion.

Einhorn previously worked for film, television, and streaming studio FilmRise as Head of Content and later Strategic Advisor for 10 years, where he also worked on content acquistions, but also production.

Shout! Studios launched in 2003 as a multiplatform media company specializing in film and TV distribution, development, and production. The company manages the Shout! Kids label, the Scream Factory imprint, and the Shout! TV service. It has released anime on home video, such as Digimon Adventure tri., Millennium Actress, and A Silent Voice. In partnership with GKIDS, the company has also released their licensed anime films, including Promare, BELLE, and Studio Ghibli titles. The company changed its name from Shout! Factory to Shout! Studios in July 2023.

Sources: Shout! Studios, Variety (Naman Ramachandran)

