Shout! Factory Changes Name to Shout! Studios

Company unveils logo for 20th anniversary

Media company Shout! Factory announced on Thursday that it is changing its name to Shout! Studios. Shout! Studios opened a newly designed website. The company also unveiled a logo to commemorate its name change and 20th anniversary.

Image courtesy of Shout! Studios

Shout! Studios will celebrate its 20th anniversary with special programming and streaming events on its Shout! TV service, highlighted home entertainment releases, and screening events.

Shout! Studios launched in 2003 as a multiplatform media company specializing in film and TV distribution, development, and production. The company manages the Shout! Kids label, the Scream Factory imprint, and the Shout! TV service. It has released anime on home video such as Digimon Adventure tri. , Millennium Actress , and A Silent Voice . In partnership with GKIDS , the company has also released their licensed anime films including Promare , BELLE , and Studio Ghibli titles.

Source: Press release