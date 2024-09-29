Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Anime Casts Yurika Kubo

Kubo's character Tōka appeared in 13th episode on Sunday

The official website for the television anime of Hiro Mashima and Atsuo Ueda 's Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest sequel manga confirmed on Sunday that Yurika Kubo is voicing the character of Tōka. Tōka is an Exceed who revealed her true form. The character appeared in the anime's 13th episode on Sunday.

The anime premiered on, andon July 7 at 5:30 p.m. (4:30 a.m. EDT).

Tetsuya Kakihara , Aya Hirano , Rie Kugimiya , Yūichi Nakamura , Sayaka Ōhara , Satomi Satou , and Yui Horie all reprise their roles as Natsu Dragneel, Lucy Heartfilia, Happy, Gray Fullbuster, Erza Scarlet, Wendy and Charle, respectively. Other cast members include:

The anime's staff announced on September 25 that it is recasting the role of Madmole due to "various circumstances," and will replace the character's previous voice actor Itaru Yamamoto . Yamamoto's voice acting agency I'm Enterprise announced on September 22 that it ended its management contract with the voice actor as of September 14 due to an "acknowledged serious breach of contract."

The Fairy Tail anime series' director Shinji Ishihara is the chief director for the new anime, while Toshinori Watanabe ( Edens Zero , Mix: Meisei Story , Tokyo Ghoul:re ) is directing the new anime at J.C. Staff . Atsuhiro Tomioka , who wrote scripts for many episodes of the previous Fairy Tail anime, is supervising the anime's scripts. Yurika Sako ( Edens Zero ) is designing the characters. Shōji Hata is returning from previous series as sound director, while Yasuharu Takanashi also returns for the music. Da-iCE performs the opening theme song "Story," and Boku ga Mitakatta Aozora performs the ending theme song "Tomo yo, Koko de Sayonara da" (My Friend, We Say Our Farewells Here).

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga in English and it describes the story:

Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the “100 Years Quest” - a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!

Ueda ( Dr. Prisoner , Hajime Shachō Monogatari) launched the official sequel of Mashima's original Fairy Tail manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga app in July 2018. Mashima is providing the original storyboards for the manga, and Ueda is drawing the series. Kodansha published the 18th compiled book volume on August 7.

Mashima's original Fairy Tail manga inspired three earlier television anime (including a "final season" in 2018), two anime films, several original video anime projects, and spinoff manga. Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the original manga and a number of its spinoffs in North America.