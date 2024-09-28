Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Anime to Replace Itaru Yamamoto as Madmole's Voice

The production committee for the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime announced on Wednesday that the anime is recasting the role of Madmole due to "various circumstances." The committee has not yet announced who will replace Itaru Yamamoto , the previous voice actor for Madmole.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co., Ltd. on July 7 at 5:30 p.m. (4:30 a.m. EDT).

Yamamoto's voice acting agency I'm Enterprise announced on September 22 that it ended its management contract with voice actor as of September 14 due to an "acknowledged serious breach of contract."

Yamamoto was born in Niigata Prefecture. His voice-acting roles include Madmole in the ongoing Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime, Victor in Undead Murder Farce , Patris in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II , and Grynwaht in the Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward game expansion.

Most recently, he voiced Soundwave in the Japanese dub of the Transformers One film, which opened in Japan on September 20. However, the film's website announced on September 22 that the staff would replace Yamamoto in the dub that was already playing in theaters. The site now lists Yōji Ueda as Soundwave's new voice. The site will announce when the updated dub will debut, as soon as the timing is decided.

