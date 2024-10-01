Street Fighter 6 Game Reveals Darkstalkers Gala Fighting Pass

Pass features in-game items from classic fighting game series

CAPCOM announced in a new trailer on Monday that the Street Fighters 6 game will get the Darkstalkers Gala Fighting Pass in October.

The pass will feature a Jon Talbain costume, a Darkstalkers -themed photo frame, emotes, music, stickers, a challenger screen effect and more.

CAPCOM added the new DLC character Terry Bogard to the game on September 24.

Terry Bogard is a crossover character from SNK 's Fatal Fury fighting game series, and is the second character for the game's Year 2 Character Pass. The first character, M. Bison, debuted on June 26. Mai Shiranui, another Fatal Fury crossover character, will debut as the third character in winter 2025. Elena, a returning Street Fighter character, will be the fourth character debuting in spring 2025.

The game launched in June 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

The game's new real-time commentary feature includes commentary from famous fighting game community commentators highlighting aspects of the match as it progresses. The feature has subtitles available in 13 languages, and includes the commentators Thea Trinidad (also known as Zelina Vega), Vicious, Aru, Japanese commentator and caster Kōsuke Hiraiwa, and Sekima II band frontman Demon Kakka (formerly Demon Kogure ).

The game's returning characters includes Ryu, Chun-li, and Luke, the final playable DLC character for Street Fighter V . New to the franchise is Jamie, a breakdancing kickboxer. The launch roster also includes characters Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Zangief, and Dhalsim.

The first round of DLC characters for the game include returning character Rashid, new character A.K.I., returning character Ed, and returning character Akuma. Players are able to purchase characters individually, or purchase all of them in a season pass. New costumes for 18 characters went on sale last December.