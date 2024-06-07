Street Fighter 6 Game Reveals Year 2 DLC Characters Terry, Mai, Elena, M. Bison

Terry, Mai mark 1st time Fatal Fury characters appear in Street FIghter game

CAPCOM revealed during Summer Games Fest on Friday the DLC characters for the Year 2 Character Pass for the Street Fighter 6 fighting game. M. Bison will arrive this summer, Terry this fall, Mai in winter 2025, and Elena in spring 2025. This will be the first time that characters from SNK 's Fatal Fury franchise (Terry and Mai) will be in a Street Fighter game.

Akuma, the final character in the Year 1 Character Pass, launched on May 22.

The game launched in June 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

The game's new real-time commentary feature includes commentary from famous fighting game community commentators highlighting aspects of the match as it progresses. The feature has subtitles available in 13 languages, and includes the commentators Thea Trinidad (also known as Zelina Vega), Vicious, Aru, Japanese commentator and caster Kōsuke Hiraiwa, and Sekima II band frontman Demon Kakka (formerly Demon Kogure ).

The game's returning characters includes Ryu, Chun-li, and Luke, the final playable DLC character for Street Fighter V . New to the franchise is Jamie, a breakdancing kickboxer. The launch roster also includes characters Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Zangief, and Dhalsim.

The first round of DLC characters for the game include returning character Rashid, new character A.K.I., returning character Ed, and returning character Akuma. Players are able to purchase characters individually, or purchase all of them in a season pass. New costumes for 18 characters went on sale on December 1.

Source: Summer Games Fest livestream