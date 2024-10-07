NYCC Hosts Shinichiro Watanabe, Kamome Shirahama, Takashi Yamazaki, Hiroyuki Watanabe

Convention takes place from October 17-20

Image via Adult Swim's YouTube channel © Sola Entertainment, MAPPA, Adult Swim

The staff for this year's New York Comic Con revealed that it is hosting director, manga creator, director/writer/visual effects supervisor, and manga editorat this year's event.

Watanabe ( Cowboy Bebop , Samurai Champloo , Space Dandy ) will be at a panel on October 18 for Lazarus ( Lazaro in Japanese, pictured right), the new original anime for Toonami with Watanabe and animation studio MAPPA ( Chainsaw Man , Jujutsu Kaisen , Attack on Titan The Final Season ).

Watanabe directed such notable anime productions as Cowboy Bebop , Macross Plus , Samurai Champloo , Space Dandy , Carole & Tuesday , and Terror in Resonance . He also directed the " Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 " anime short. Watanabe's short film " A Girl Meets a Boy and a Robot " screened at the 26th Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Canada in July 2022.

© Kamome Shirahama, Kodansha

Shirahama will be at a panel for her manga(pictured left) on October 18. Shirahama launched the manga in'smagazine in July 2016.began releasing the series in English in April 2019. The manga will get an anime in 2025.

In addition to creating Witch Hat Atelier , Shirahama has drawn cover illustrations for comics, including Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Star Wars: The last Jedi, Batgirl and the Birds of Prey, and Wonder Woman.

Yamazaki was the director, writer, and visual effects supervisor for the Godzilla Minus One film. He will attend a Godzilla panel on October 19.

Hiroyuki Watanabe , editor for the Neon Genesis Evangelion and Sgt. Frog manga , will be at a panel on October 20 about Kadokawa 's Wordless World Manga Contest.

New York Comic Con will take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 17-20.



Source: NYCC (link 2, link 3, link 4)





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.