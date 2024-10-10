×
Voice Actor Tesshō Genda Returns From 3-Month Hiatus

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Genda had been on hiatus since July due to poor health

Voice actor Tesshō Genda returned as narrator of the Matsuko no Shiranai Sekai (The World Unknown to Matsuko) talk show on Tuesday, after being on hiatus since July 26 due to poor health.

Genda also provides the voice of Isao Shinomiya for the anime of Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 manga, which was renewed for a second season.

Genda is known for his roles as Shu in Dragon Ball Super, Kurt von Rudersdorf in Saga of Tanya the Evil, Taurus Aldebaran in Saint Seiya, and many other roles.

His non-anime credits include Guile in Street Fighter EX, Azul in Dirge of Cerberus-Final Fantasy VII, and Honda Tadakatsu in Nioh, among others.

Source: Sponichi Annex via Otakomu

