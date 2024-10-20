News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 7-13
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Final episode of 7th season of My Hero Academia, 1st episode of Dragon Ball Daima both earn 3.2%; Magilumiere Co. Ltd. debut earns 2.7%
One Piece Film Red aired on Fuji TV on Sunday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m. JST and earned a 4.7% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|October 13 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|October 13 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|October 12 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|October 12 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|My Hero Academia season 7 (finale)
|NTV
|October 12 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Dragon Ball Daima (debut)
|Fuji TV
|October 11 (Fri)
|23:40
|40 min.
|Wonderful Precure!
|TV Asahi
|October 13 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Magilumiere Co. Ltd. (debut)
|NTV
|October 11 (Fri)
|23:00
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|October 12 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|October 13 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)