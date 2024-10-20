×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 7-13

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Final episode of 7th season of My Hero Academia, 1st episode of Dragon Ball Daima both earn 3.2%; Magilumiere Co. Ltd. debut earns 2.7%

One Piece Film Red aired on Fuji TV on Sunday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m. JST and earned a 4.7% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV October 13 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.3
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV October 13 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.6
Detective Conan NTV October 12 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.5
Doraemon TV Asahi October 12 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.5
My Hero Academia season 7 (finale) NTV October 12 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.2
Dragon Ball Daima (debut) Fuji TV October 11 (Fri) 23:40 40 min.
3.2
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi October 13 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.8
Magilumiere Co. Ltd. (debut) NTV October 11 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
2.7
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi October 12 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.6
One Piece Fuji TV October 13 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.5

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 30-October 6
