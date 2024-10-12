News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 30-October 6
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
A rerun of an episode of season 10 of the A Solitary Gourmet live-action series based on Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi's Kodoku no Gourmet manga aired on TV Tokyo on Thursday, October 3 at 5:45 p.m. and it earned a 3.9% rating.
The Hollywood live-action Detective Pikachu film aired on NTV on Friday, October 4 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 5.4% rating.
The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film aired on Fuji TV on Thursday, October 3 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 4.0% rating.
The anime film of Kōta Sannomiya's BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- spinoff of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock soccer manga aired on TV Asahi on Saturday, October 5 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 2.2% rating.
The Her Blue Sky anime film aired on Fuji TV on Monday, September 30 at 1:35 a.m. and it earned a 0.7% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|October 6 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|October 5 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|October 6 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|My Hero Academia season 7
|NTV
|October 5 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|October 5 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|October 5 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Wonderful Precure!
|TV Asahi
|October 6 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|October 6 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|October 5 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|October 5 (Sat)
|9:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)