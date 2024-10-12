×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 30-October 6

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Detective Pikachu film earns 5.4% rating, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero earns 4.0%

A rerun of an episode of season 10 of the A Solitary Gourmet live-action series based on Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi's Kodoku no Gourmet manga aired on TV Tokyo on Thursday, October 3 at 5:45 p.m. and it earned a 3.9% rating.

The Hollywood live-action Detective Pikachu film aired on NTV on Friday, October 4 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 5.4% rating.

The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film aired on Fuji TV on Thursday, October 3 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 4.0% rating.

The anime film of Kōta Sannomiya's BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- spinoff of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock soccer manga aired on TV Asahi on Saturday, October 5 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 2.2% rating.

The Her Blue Sky anime film aired on Fuji TV on Monday, September 30 at 1:35 a.m. and it earned a 0.7% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV October 6 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.9
Detective Conan NTV October 5 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV October 6 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.1
My Hero Academia season 7 NTV October 5 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.4
Doraemon TV Asahi October 5 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.3
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi October 5 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.8
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi October 6 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.6
One Piece Fuji TV October 6 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.5
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E October 5 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.7
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E October 5 (Sat) 9:00 20 min.
1.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

