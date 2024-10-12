Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 30-October 6

A rerun of an episode of season 10 of the A Solitary Gourmet live-action series based on Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi 's Kodoku no Gourmet manga aired on TV Tokyo on Thursday, October 3 at 5:45 p.m. and it earned a 3.9% rating.

The Hollywood live-action Detective Pikachu film aired on NTV on Friday, October 4 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 5.4% rating.

The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film aired on Fuji TV on Thursday, October 3 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 4.0% rating.

The anime film of Kōta Sannomiya 's BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- spinoff of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's Blue Lock soccer manga aired on TV Asahi on Saturday, October 5 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 2.2% rating.

The Her Blue Sky anime film aired on Fuji TV on Monday, September 30 at 1:35 a.m. and it earned a 0.7% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)