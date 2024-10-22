Chi: On the Movements of the Earth's Uoto Announces New Manga in 2025

Dr. Muscle Beetle debuts in early 2025

Chi: On the Movements of the Earth artist Uoto announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Tuesday a new series titled Dr. Muscle Beetle that will launch in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in early 2025. Uoto will write the story, while Hisokani Asare artist Furumachi will draw the manga.

Image via Uoto's X/Twitter account © Uoto, Furumachi, Akita Shoten

Uoto launched the Yōkoso! FACT (Tōkyō S-ku 2-Shibu) e (Welcome to FACT [Tokyo S Ward 2nd Division]) on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE website in August 2023.

Uoto launched the Chi: On the Movements of the Earth ( Chi -Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite- manga in Big Comic Spirits in September 2020, and ended it in April 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in June 2022. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga.

The manga is inspiring an anime adaptation by Madhouse , which debuted on October 5.

The manga won the Grand Prize for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards in April 2022. Uoto is the youngest ever to win the Grand Prize at 24 years old. The manga was nominated for the 68th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2022. The manga ranked at #22 in Da Vinci's "Book of the Year" manga list in 2022.