Beastars Anime's Final Season Trailer Reveals More Cast, Ending Song Artist, December 5 Debut

Netflix unveiled a new trailer on Tuesday for the final anime season adapting Paru Itagaki 's BEASTARS manga. The trailer reveals new cast members, reveals and previews the final season's ending theme song "Feel Like This" by YU-KA, and reveals the anime's December 5 worldwide Netflix debut date.

The newly announced cast members include:

Image via Netflix anime's X/Twitter account © 板垣巴留（秋田書店）／ 東宝

The anime will be split across two parts when it exclusively premieres on Netflix. The main cast is returning for the final season.

Shinichi Matsumi and Nanami Higuchi both return from the first two seasons as director and scriptwriter, and Orange returns for animation production.

The season adapts the new arc in Itagaki's manga.

The first television anime debuted on Netflix in Japan and on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan in March 2020. The anime's second season premiered in January 2021 and again aired in Japan on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block. Netflix debuted the second season outside Japan in July 2021.

Viz Media released the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At a high school where the students are literally divided into predators and prey, it's personal relationships that maintain the fragile peace. Who among them is a Beastar—an academic and social role model destined to become a leader in a society naturally rife with mistrust? Last night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student was killed and eaten. Among the members of the drama club, the herbivores' suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Legoshi, a large wolf. But he wouldn't hurt a fly—or would he? And will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?

Itagaki launched her BEASTARS manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2016. The manga ended in October 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's 22nd and final compiled book volume on January 2021.