I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? Anime Unveils More Cast, January 4 Debut

The official website for the television anime of storyboarder Yakitomato and artist Kotatsu 's I’m Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? ( NEET Kunoichi to Nazeka Dōsei Hajimemashita ) manga unveiled on Wednesday the anime's main visual, additional cast members, and January 4 premiere.

The newly announced cast members are (character name romanizations not confirmed):

Sho Nogami as Tōru Nakayama

Manatsu Murakami as Himari Asakura

Yui Horie as Saya Hazuki

The anime will premiere on January 4 on the, andchannels at 25:30 JST (effectively, January 5 at 1:30 a.m. JST).

HIDIVE will stream the series.

The anime stars (character name romanizations not confirmed):

Shigeru Chiba is narrating the series.

Hisashi Saito ( Bamboo Blade , Haganai , Heaven's Lost Property ) is directing the anime at Quad . Takashi Aoshima ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! , The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ) is overseeing the series scripts, Masahiko Suzuki ( Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs ) is designing the characters, and CMJK (theme songs for Eyeshield 21 , Puzzle & Dragons X ) is composing the music.

The manga centers on Tsukasa, a normal salaryman who is attacked one night by demons, and is saved by a genius kunoichi named Shizuri. In her off time though, Shizuri is a lazy otaku NEET. Tsukasa and Shizuri end up living together, with Tsukasa using his homemaking skills to pamper Shizuri as she continues to serve as his bodyguard.

Number Nine released the 10th volume of the manga digitally in March 2023 (the volumes are shorter than normal volumes). Kadokawa is publishing the manga in compiled volume form in print and will publish the fourth volume on December 27.



