I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? Anime's Main Promo Video Reveals Theme Songs

The official website for the television anime of storyboarder Yakitomato and artist Kotatsu 's I’m Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? ( NEET Kunoichi to Nazeka Dōsei Hajimemashita ) manga started streaming the anime's main promotional video on Tuesday. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "Neet In Jam🍓" by REAL AKIBA BOYZ loves Shōko Nakagawa , a group consisting of Nakagawa and the b-boy dance unit REAL AKIBA BOYZ . Halko Momoi wrote the lyrics, and Clammbon member Mito scored and arranged the music.. The video also reveals the ending theme song "NEETopia." by the character Shizuri Ideura, as voiced by Hinaki Yano .

The anime's staff also revealed that the series will stream in advance on the d Anime Store streaming service on January 4 at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 5 at 12 midnight JST). It will then stream on U-NEXT and Anime Hōdai , simultaneously with the television broadcast at 1:30 a.m. JST.

Image via NEET Kunoichi to Nazeka Dōsei Hajimemashita anime's website © 小龍・八木戸マト／ニートくノ一パートナーズ

The anime will premiere on January 4 on the, andchannels at 25:30 JST (effectively, January 5 at 1:30 a.m. JST). It will also run on

HIDIVE will stream the series.

The anime stars (character name romanizations not confirmed):

Shigeru Chiba is narrating the series.

Hisashi Saito ( Bamboo Blade , Haganai , Heaven's Lost Property ) is directing the anime at Quad . Takashi Aoshima ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! , The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ) is overseeing the series scripts, Masahiko Suzuki ( Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs ) is designing the characters, and CMJK (theme songs for Eyeshield 21 , Puzzle & Dragons X ) is composing the music.

The manga centers on Tsukasa, a normal salaryman who is attacked one night by demons, and is saved by a genius kunoichi named Shizuri. In her off time though, Shizuri is a lazy otaku NEET. Tsukasa and Shizuri end up living together, with Tsukasa using his homemaking skills to pamper Shizuri as she continues to serve as his bodyguard.

Number Nine released the 10th volume of the manga digitally in March 2023 (the volumes are shorter than normal volumes). Kadokawa is publishing the manga in compiled volume form in print and will publish the fourth volume on December 27.



Source: I’m Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.