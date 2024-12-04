The Law of Ueki's Tsubasa Fukuchi Launches New Manga Series in January

The first 2025 issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine announced on Wednesday that Tsubasa Fukuchi will launch a new manga in the magazine in January 2025. The announcement did not reveal the title of the manga.

The issue also published the first new chapter for Fukuchi's manga in 16 years.

Weekly Shonen Sunday serialized Fukuchi's The Law of Ueki manga from 2001 to 2004 and the sequel The Law of Ueki Plus from 2005 to 2007. Viz Media published The Law of Ueki manga in North America, while Geneon Entertainment and Funimation released its television anime.

Fukuchi launched the Golden Spiral manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in April 2022. The manga moved to Sunday Webry in April 2023. The manga ended in September 2023. The manga's eighth and final volume shipped in November 2023.

