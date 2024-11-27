News
The Law of Ueki Manga Gets 1st New Chapter in 16 Years
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
This year's 53rd issue of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Wednesday that Tsubasa Fukuchi will publish a new one-shot chapter for his The Law of Ueki manga titled "Ueki no Housoku - Exhibition" (The Law of Ueki - Exhibition) in the magazine's next issue on December 4. The chapter with a color opening page will be the first new story for The Law of Ueki in 16 years, and it also celebrates the magazine's 65th anniversary. Fukuchi posted a photo of the announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) account.
(ザ……ザザ……聞こえますか………「うえきの法則」を読んでくれていた……あなたの心に……直接語りかけています……来週…少年サンデー1号を読んでください……読切……「うえきの法則エキシビション」……載ります……16年ぶり……新作読切……伝えて……あの日の……仲間達に………ザザ……ザー) pic.twitter.com/RtPBbQJK3L— 福地翼@次回作準備中 (@fukuchi_tsubasa) November 26, 2024
Fukuchi launched the Golden Spiral manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in April 2022. The manga moved to Sunday Webry in April 2023. The manga ended in September 2023. The manga's eighth and final volume shipped in November 2023.
Sources: Weekly Shonen Sunday issue 53, Tsubasa Fukuchi's X/Twitter account