News
The Law of Ueki Manga Gets 1st New Chapter in 16 Years

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Tsubasa Fukuchi publishes 1-shot manga "Ueki no Housoku - Exhibition" on December 4

This year's 53rd issue of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Wednesday that Tsubasa Fukuchi will publish a new one-shot chapter for his The Law of Ueki manga titled "Ueki no Housoku - Exhibition" (The Law of Ueki - Exhibition) in the magazine's next issue on December 4. The chapter with a color opening page will be the first new story for The Law of Ueki in 16 years, and it also celebrates the magazine's 65th anniversary. Fukuchi posted a photo of the announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Weekly Shonen Sunday serialized Fukuchi's The Law of Ueki manga from 2001 to 2004 and the sequel The Law of Ueki Plus from 2005 to 2007. Viz Media published The Law of Ueki manga in North America, while Geneon Entertainment and Funimation released its television anime.

Fukuchi launched the Golden Spiral manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in April 2022. The manga moved to Sunday Webry in April 2023. The manga ended in September 2023. The manga's eighth and final volume shipped in November 2023.

Sources: Weekly Shonen Sunday issue 53, Tsubasa Fukuchi's X/Twitter account

