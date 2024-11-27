The Law of Ueki Manga Gets 1st New Chapter in 16 Years

This year's 53rd issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Wednesday that Tsubasa Fukuchi will publish a new one-shot chapter for his The Law of Ueki manga titled " Ueki no Housoku - Exhibition" ( The Law of Ueki - Exhibition) in the magazine's next issue on December 4. The chapter with a color opening page will be the first new story for The Law of Ueki in 16 years, and it also celebrates the magazine's 65th anniversary. Fukuchi posted a photo of the announcement on his X (formerly Twitter ) account.

Image via Amazon © Tsubasa Fukuchi, Shogakukan, Viz Media

Fukuchi launched the Golden Spiral manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in April 2022. The manga moved to Sunday Webry in April 2023. The manga ended in September 2023. The manga's eighth and final volume shipped in November 2023.

